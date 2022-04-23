Arvind Kejriwal's big claim on BJP's game plan for Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat polls

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday addressed a rally in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, where he launched an all out attack on both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition Congress.“I have heard that they (BJP) will hold early Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat,” news agency ANI quoted the AAP convenor. The elections to legislative assemblies of Gujarat and Haryana are expected to be held in December this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is time to make 'Naya Himachal Pradesh'. I urge all the good people in BJP & Congress to leave their parties and join the Aam Aadmi Party. I request the people of this state to give AAP a chance,” Kejriwal said.

Just two days after it had won Punjab with 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, the Aam Aadmi Party had announced its decision to contest on all 68 seats in the hill state. Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister on April 6 held a roadshow in Mandi, the home turf of chief minister Jairam Thakur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If you want to get rid of corruption in Himachal Pradesh, elect AAP candidates to form an honest government in the coming elections,” Kejriwal had told the crowd during the roadshow.On Saturday, Kejriwal again invoked his government's achievements in the education sector in Delhi. “I invite the people of Himachal Pradesh and CM Jairam Thakur to visit Delhi to see the government schools there,” he said.After an emphatic win in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party has set its eyes on expanding its base. Besides Himachal Pradesh, the party is also aggressively campaigning in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. Kejriwal recently held a roadshow in Ahmedabad along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The saffron party has been ruling Gujarat since 1995.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON