Bhupesh Baghel says BJP-led Himachal govt is 'very unpopular', makes a prediction

Chhattisgarh chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said the Jairam Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh had become "very unpopular" among people of the hill state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Baghel, who has been appointed as the senior observer of the Congress for the upcoming polls in the state, backed his claim by citing issues of unemployment and inflation that, he said, have forced people to make up their minds about a change in leadership.

Also read | Bhupesh Baghel, Rajeev Shukla kick-start Congress’ HP poll campaign in Sujanpur

"The Jairam Thakur government has become very unpopular among people of HP. There are issues like unemployment and inflation in the state and people have made up their minds about change," the leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I believe when results are declared, the Congress will win there," he added.

Voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will take place on November 12, and the counting of votes on December 8. In the 2017 election, the BJP had won 44 seats in the last 68-member Assembly, with the Congress emerging runner-up with 21 seats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The party has so far released names of 63 candidates for the election.

In its second list of candidates announced on Thursday, the Congress fielded former minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri from the Bharmour-SC seat and Harish Janartha from the Shimla assembly constituency.

To solidify the Congress's pitch which is hoping to return to power in the hill state, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to hold rallies and roadshows in Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba Hamirpur, Una, Shimla, and Sirmaur until November 10, Hindustan Times earlier reported.

She will be in Mandi and Kullu on October 31 before visiting Kangra and Chamba on November 3, and Hamirpur and Una on November 7. On November 10, she will hold rallies and roadshows in Shimla and Sirmaur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON