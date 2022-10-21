Himachal Pradesh polls: Priyanka Gandhi to hold 8 rallies, roadshows

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold eight rallies and roadshows in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba Hamirpur, Una, Shimla, and Sirmaur until November 10, people aware of the matter said.

She will be in the Mandi and Kullu on October 31 before visiting Kangra and Chamba on November 3, and Hamirpur and Una on November 7. On November 10, she will hold rallies and roadshows in Shimla and Sirmaur.

The Congress hopes to return to power in Himachal Pradesh, which will go to the polls on November 12, after five years. The votes in the state will be counted on December 8. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to retain power.

On October 14, Priyanka Gandhi launched Congress’s election campaign in Himachal Pradesh and addressed a rally. She promised the old pension scheme will be restored at the first Cabinet meeting if Congress is voted back to power and 100,000 government jobs. Priyanka Gandhi criticised the BJP government saying it has done nothing for the youth, employees, and women.

The Congress has so far announced the names of 63 of 68 candidates for the elections. The BJP announced its first list of 62 candidates on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, who is from Himachal Pradesh, and defence minister Rajnath Singh have addressed rallies in the state.