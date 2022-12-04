Home / Elections / Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election / Himachal polls: Training for staff arranged ahead of counting day

Himachal polls: Training for staff arranged ahead of counting day

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Aditya Negi told ANI that the police and paramilitary forces have been deployed as part of a three-tier security system ahead of the counting day.

Polling for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12. (Image for representational purpose)
Ahead of the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on December 8, training for the counting staff was organised by the polling officials on Saturday.

"We have deployed 380 employees. A three-tier security system is in place, comprising police and paramilitary forces. We have asked the electricity department to provide uninterrupted power supply on the counting day and have also arranged generators at counting stations," he said.

Polling for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, with the state recording an overall turnout of 75.6 per cent, surpassing the 2017 record.

