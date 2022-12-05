Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Theog Assembly constituency details

Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2022: Voters of Theog assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh exercised their franchise for the state elections on November 12. The assembly constituency has a total of 86,236 registered voters – 43,685 male voters and 42,550 female voters. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, 2022. Follow the full coverage of Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2022

Carved out from the Kumarsain assembly segment in the 2008 delimitation exercise, Theog assembly constituency had been a battlefield of stalwarts. In 2017 Himachal Pradesh assembly election, five candidates were contesting for the Theog assembly constituency seat. It was a close contest with Communist Party Of India (Marxist)'s Rakesh Singha defeating the closest rival, Bharatiya Janta Party's Rakesh Verma, by a margin of just 1,983 votes.

The top three candidates split 98.4% of the votes between them. Communist Party Of India (Marxist)'s Rakesh Singha got a total of 24,791 votes, while Bharatiya Janta Party's Rakesh Verma secured 22,808 votes. Indian National Congress's candidate Deepak Rahour grabbed the third spot with 9,101 votes. The top three parties got 43.0%, 39.6% and 15.8% respectively.

In 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, Indian National Congress's Vidya defeated Bharatiya Janta Party's Rakesh Verma by 4,276 votes.

Theog, the nerve centre for many agitations in the apple growing regions, this time witnessing a four-cornered contest between Singha, Independent Indu Verma's wife two-time former BVJP legislator Rakesh Verma, former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, BJP’s organizational Mahasu district president Ajya Shyam and Independent Vijay Pal Singh Khachi, son of former Congress stalwart JBL Khachi who remained a reckoning force in Shimla district and challenged the leadership of former chief ministers Virbhadra Singh Thakur Ram Lal. JBL Khachi won five times from Theog and Kumarsain. Theog was represented by Vidya Stokes, in 1982, 1985, 1998 and in 2012. She represented Kumarsain in 2003 and again in 2007.

