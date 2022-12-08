Himachal Pradesh election result 2022: Can BJP wrest Shimla Rural from Congress?

Himachal Pradesh election result 2022: The Shimla Rural constituency is a key constituency in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022, the results of which will be announced on Wednesday. The seat was held by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh from 2012 to 2017, before he shifted to the Arki Assembly segment to make room for his only son Vikramaditya Singh. Located in the Shimla district, the Shimla Rural constituency is crucial for the Congress party as Singh makes a run for his second term.

A total of six candidates are contesting from Shimla Rural in Himachal Pradesh -- Congress' incumbent Vikramaditya Singh is set to fight against Ravi Kumar Mehta from the Bharatiya Janata Party, while other candidates in the fray are Aam Aadmi Party's Prem Kumar, Bahujan Samaj Party's Balwinder Kumar, Rashtriya Devbhumi Party's (RDP) Puran Dutt and independent candidate Parveen Kumar.

Click here for full coverage of Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2022

In 2017, out of the 4 candidates who contested the seat, Congress' Vikramaditya Singh won the election defeating BJP's Dr Pramod Sharma by a margin of 4,880 votes. Meanwhile, Independent candidate M.D. Sharma secured 668 votes to finish in third place.

The 68-seat Assembly of Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8. According to an official Election Commission announcement, the state recorded around 74.54 per cent voter turnout this time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON