Home / Elections / Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election / Himachal Pradesh election result 2022: Can BJP wrest Shimla Rural from Congress?

Himachal Pradesh election result 2022: Can BJP wrest Shimla Rural from Congress?

himachal pradesh assembly election
Published on Dec 08, 2022 12:39 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh election 2022: The Shimla Rural seat was held by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh from 2012 to 2017, before he shifted to the Arki segment to make room for his only son Vikramaditya Singh.

Shimla district(HT Photo)
Shimla district(HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Himachal Pradesh election result 2022: The Shimla Rural constituency is a key constituency in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022, the results of which will be announced on Wednesday. The seat was held by former chief minister Virbhadra Singh from 2012 to 2017, before he shifted to the Arki Assembly segment to make room for his only son Vikramaditya Singh. Located in the Shimla district, the Shimla Rural constituency is crucial for the Congress party as Singh makes a run for his second term.

A total of six candidates are contesting from Shimla Rural in Himachal Pradesh -- Congress' incumbent Vikramaditya Singh is set to fight against Ravi Kumar Mehta from the Bharatiya Janata Party, while other candidates in the fray are Aam Aadmi Party's Prem Kumar, Bahujan Samaj Party's Balwinder Kumar, Rashtriya Devbhumi Party's (RDP) Puran Dutt and independent candidate Parveen Kumar.

Click here for full coverage of Himachal Pradesh assembly election 2022

In 2017, out of the 4 candidates who contested the seat, Congress' Vikramaditya Singh won the election defeating BJP's Dr Pramod Sharma by a margin of 4,880 votes. Meanwhile, Independent candidate M.D. Sharma secured 668 votes to finish in third place.

The 68-seat Assembly of Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8. According to an official Election Commission announcement, the state recorded around 74.54 per cent voter turnout this time.

Get more updates on Elections in India. Also get latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election 2022and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
himachal pradesh election assembly election
himachal pradesh election assembly election

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out