Himachal Pradesh Exit Polls 2022 predict BJP win in close contest with Congress | Key points

The Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP is likely to retain the power in Himachal Pradesh as exit polls show it would win the most seats in the assembly election, just like the last election in 2017.

The polling was held for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on December 8.

According to an official Election Commission announcement, the state recorded around 74.54 per cent voter turnout.

Himachal Pradesh election: Key takeaways from exit polls

> Times Now Navbharat ETG exit poll 2022

1. BJP: 34-42

2. Congress: 24-32

3. AAP-- 0

4. Others: 1-3

Vote share:

1. BJP 45.1%

2.. Congress 40.9%

3.. AAP 5.3%

4. Other 8.7%

> Republic P-Marq exit poll

The BJP set to retain power in Himachal but will be a close fight with the Congress, predicts Republic exit poll. According to the Republic exit poll, the BJP may retain power in Himachal Pradesh, but it will be a close fight with the Congress.

Seat share:

1. BJP: 34-39

2. Congress: 28-33

> NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit poll

1. BJP: 32-40

2. Congress: 27-34

> India TV

1. BJP: 35-40

2. Congress: 26-31

3. AAP: 0

> India Today-Axis My India exit poll

1. Congress: 30-40

2. BJP: 24-34

3. AAP: 0

