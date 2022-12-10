Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be Himachal Pradesh CM, announcement soon: Report

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will be Himachal Pradesh's new chief minister, the Congress high command approved the name on Saturday. Sukhu's name will be officially announced by this evening after discussing it with other leaders, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Sukhu, however, said he was not aware of the decision of the high command.

“I am not yet aware of the decision of the high command. I am going to the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting which will happen at 5pm,” ANI quoted Sukhu as saying.

The Congress is likely to announce the chief minister's name in the legislative party meeting which is underway, party sources told HT.

The decision came a day after the newly elected Congress MLAs passed a resolution authorising the Congress high command to select the next leader of the legislature party.

Earlier, there were rumours that the All India Congress Committe (AICC) in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajeev Shukla and two observers Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda may fly to New Delhi and announce the CM face there.

Besides Sukhu, who headed the Congress campaign committee during the assembly election, Mandi MP and state party president Pratibha Singh and Leader of Opposition in the outgoing assembly Mukesh Agnihotri were the frontrunners for the chief minister post.

However, Pratibha Singh, the widow of former CM Virbhadra Singh, is now out of the race. Though 18 out of 40 Congress legislators supported her but were of the view that the CM should be among the MLAs.

#WATCH | Supporters of Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Virbhadra Singh raise slogans in Shimla pic.twitter.com/zfeh5vODwp — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

On Friday night, Pratibha Singh's supporters and the Sukhu camp had held a show of strength in front of the party observers at Rajeev Bhawan, the Congress headquarters.

Meanwhile, speaking with ANI, Sukhu said he was never in any race.

“I was never in any race for any post and would not be in future. I am a Congress party worker. I never had longing for any post,” he said.

He said when he was a student when the Congress made him state president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and later, the chief of party State Youth Congress.

“Party has given me so much and to follow the party’s order is my duty,” he said.

