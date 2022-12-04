Congress doesn’t fear poaching, says Sukhwinder Sukhu

Himachal Congress campaign committee president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said his party does not fear “poaching”.

“The Congress believes in public opinion while the BJP believes in horse-trading. Many MLAs of the BJP are in touch with us. But they will not be needed by us to form the government,” he said, while claiming that all ministers in the Jai Ram Thakur’s cabinet were going to lose. None of them will reach the assembly, he added.

Sukhu said in the legislature party meeting, the central observers will gather the opinion of all and inform the high command about it. “The high command will decide who will be the chief minister. It is wrong to assess before the election results are out,” he added.

Targeting the chief minister, he said, “Jai Ram Thakur has become a soothsayer. He is predicting the future of other parties. Those who sit in the Centre of power only see green.”

Sukhu, while addressing the media in Shimla, said, “His (Jai Ram’s) close aides are misleading him by telling lies. The people of Himachal have made up their mind to change the government.”

He said there was factionalism in the BJP. “Many BJP leaders are in touch with the Congress. The BJP will be completely broken after the election results are out,” he added.

Responding to a question, Sukhu said, “All Congress leaders have unitedly contested the elections. Priyanka Gandhi is going to play an important role in the victory of Himachal elections. Her home is in Himachal and being the daughter of the state, she sweated a lot for the victory of the party. She did eight rallies in the state. It shows how much she loves the people of Himachal.”