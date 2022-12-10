Who is Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu - Himachal Pradesh's new CM? 5 things about him

The Congress high command on Saturday approved party leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as Himachal Pradesh's new chief minister. Newly elected Congress MLAs met on Saturday evening for a second time in 24 hours as the party attempts to pick a consensus candidate for the chief minister's post amid hectic lobbying by aspirants.

The new chief minister is likely to take oath on Sunday.

Five things to know about Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu:

1. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, a former president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, is a four-term legislator and is considered close to party leader Rahul Gandhi.

2. Originally from Nadaun in Hamirpur district, Himachal Pradesh, Sukhu joined the National Student Union of India (NSUI) - Congress' student wing - during his college years.

3. Sukhu served as the president of the state Youth Congress from 1998 to 2008. He was appointed as the president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress committee in 2013.

4. He is a member of the 13th Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly - representing the Nadaun assembly constituency. He was preceded by Vijay Agnihotri in 2017.

5. Sukhu had emerged as one of the candidates in the fray for the chief ministerial post in Himachal Pradesh following Congress's win in the assembly elections on Thursday.

The assembly elections in the hill state were held on November 12 and the results were declared on Thursday. The Congress rejoiced with its big win as they bagged 40 seats, while the BJP won 25 seats.

