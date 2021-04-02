Cong raises fresh corruption charge against Kerala govt

With three days left for the crucial assembly election in Kerala, the Congress-led Opposition has raised a fresh corruption charge against the Pinarayi Vijayan government over purchase of power from corporate giant Adani group even as the chief minister called it sheer imagination of some leaders.

State opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the government had awarded a lucrative power purchase agreement with higher rate from Adani group to curry favours with the Union government and avert prosecution by central investigating agencies investigating the UAE consulate-linked gold smuggling case.

Talking to newsmen in Alapuzha, Chennithala said the government had entered into a long-term power purchase agreement last year with Adani Green Energy surreptitiously.

“The Solar Energy Corporation of India had brokered a deal with Adani group to supply power at a higher rate of ₹2.82 per unit. The lopsided deal will drain the exchequer. We all know the group has a good equation with the Union government,” he said.

He said the government abandoned its move to tap cheaper solar energy for Adani’s costly wind energy and it was a move aimed at pleasing the Centre. He also said the state power board had slashed its quota for solar power to facilitate the ₹8,758 crore deal with the Adani group. “This purchase agreement is for 25 years. We have no idea why the government signed it for a higher price when cheap and clean power was available in the market,” he said.

But chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan rejected the charges of the Opposition leader. “The deal was signed in 2019. He is jealous the state had no load-shedding or power cut in last five years. All details are available at the state electricity board website,” he said in Kannur, adding that some Congress leaders were making wild allegations as the defeat stares them in the face. Adani group officials were not available for their comments.