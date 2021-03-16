IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Kerala Assembly Election / Dalit woman seeking justice for minor daughters to contest against Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
kerala assembly election

Dalit woman seeking justice for minor daughters to contest against Kerala CM

The woman insisted that he wa not being prompted by any political party although the Congress said it is likely to support her.
READ FULL STORY
By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:29 PM IST

The mother of two minor girl who were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Walayar (Palakkad) in 2017, said Tuesday she would contest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Dharmadom assembly constituency (north Kerala’s Kannur district) in the April 6 election.

Last month, the Dalit woman had tonsured her head to protest the “failure of the government” to take action against police officials who allegedly scuttled the investigation into the death of her two daughters.

The two siblings aged 12 and 8 were found hanging in their home in a span of 52 days in Walayar when their parents were at work in 2017. The case had seen many twists and turns since then.

Last year the Kerala Government had informed the high court that the case was not investigated properly and it was ready for a re-investigation. The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation in January this year.

“I met the CM several times but he never kept his word. Some of the police officers who weakened the case were later promoted. Let people know what he did to the mother who lost two children. I am firm on contesting against him,” she said in Thrissur.

She insisted that she was not prompted by political parties. “Four years have passed since my daughters were killed. I am yet to get justice. The CM never kept his word. I am out for all mothers,” she said.

The ruling CPI (M) said the party was with the suffering mother but she was being used for political reasons by opposition parties and others. It said the latest move was part of it.

The Congress has welcomed the woman’s decision with the party’s state president Mullapally Ramachandran saying he will talk to UDF allies and will take a decision soon on supporting her. The last date for filing nomination is on Friday, March 19. The CM was not available for comments.

Dharmadom is a Left stronghold. Since the BJP had already announced its candidate (former state president C K Padmanabhan) from the seat it is unlikely to support the woman.

In 2019 a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court had set free four accused and passed serious strictures against the investigating team which triggered state-wide outrage. But the police officer who headed the investigation was later promoted.

The Kerala High Court later took up the case suo motu but proceedings were stalled again after the government announced a judicial commission.

The ruling CPI (M) is facing criticism as most of the accused are reported to be party workers. Last year one of the accused died by suicide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI)
kerala assembly election

Dalit woman seeking justice for minor daughters to contest against Kerala CM

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:29 PM IST
The woman insisted that he wa not being prompted by any political party although the Congress said it is likely to support her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Congress leader PC Chacko joins Nationalist Congress Party, in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar.
Former Congress leader PC Chacko joins Nationalist Congress Party, in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar.
kerala assembly election

Former Congress leader PC Chacko, who left party last week, joins NCP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:42 PM IST
"Once again, I am back in the LDF as a part of NCP," Chacko said after joining the party formally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
kerala assembly election

Kerala Congress list has 55% new faces, party calls it ‘generational shift’

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Only three candidates are above 70, including former CM Oommen Chandy, and only eight women figured in the list. This time in Congress list, 42 are graduates, two medical doctors and two PhD scholars as well
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ahead of the Assembly polls, in Kochi, Friday, March 5, 2021. (PTI)
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ahead of the Assembly polls, in Kochi, Friday, March 5, 2021. (PTI)
kerala assembly election

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination papers from Dharmadam

PTI, Kannur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:33 PM IST
Vijayan, who submitted two sets of papers, arrived at the Kannur collectorate at around 11 AM following Covid-19 protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
E Sreedharan and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy were among the prominent names that figured in the candidate list released by the BJP and Congress(ANI Photo)
E Sreedharan and former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy were among the prominent names that figured in the candidate list released by the BJP and Congress(ANI Photo)
kerala assembly election

BJP names 112 in Kerala; Cong fields over 50% new candidates

By Ramesh Babu, Thiruvanthapuram
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 05:12 AM IST
Actor Suresh Gopi and leader of opposition in the state Ramesh Chennithala were also given tickets by the two parties for the upcoming polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lathika Subhash shaved her head sitting at the front courtyard of the party office as a mark of protest for being denied ticket. (HT photo by K Santhosh)
Lathika Subhash shaved her head sitting at the front courtyard of the party office as a mark of protest for being denied ticket. (HT photo by K Santhosh)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: Denied ticket, Mahila Congress chief tonsures head

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • It may be for the first time that any leader in any political party in Kerala had taken such a step to register their protest against the party leadership for denying poll ticket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior party leader and MP K Sudhakaran(ANI)
Senior party leader and MP K Sudhakaran(ANI)
kerala assembly election

Kerala assembly polls: Cong candidates not decided on merit , says K Sudhakaran

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • Sudhakaran, who is also the Congress Working President in Kerala said that he was not even consulted for the selection process of candidates for Kannur, his political turf and alleged candidates are being selected based on their "groups".
READ FULL STORY
Close
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan will fight the upcoming polls from Palakkad against current MLA Shafi Parambhil (Congress)(PTI File)
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan will fight the upcoming polls from Palakkad against current MLA Shafi Parambhil (Congress)(PTI File)
kerala assembly election

BJP announces names for 125 seats in Kerala; Sreedharan to contest from Palakkad

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram/ New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 04:40 PM IST
  • BJP's list of candidates also include Rajya Sabha MPs KJ Alphons and Suresh Gopi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, who got back home from Delhi this morning, was even waylaid by the supporters and appealed him not to switch to any other constituency(HT File Photo)
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, who got back home from Delhi this morning, was even waylaid by the supporters and appealed him not to switch to any other constituency(HT File Photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: High drama over speculations of Chandy shifting constituency

PTI, Thiruvanathapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:35 PM IST
  • The two-time Chief Minister has been representing Puthupally in the state Assembly for the last 51 years since 1970s.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy claimed the cases were “politically motivated”.(HT File Photo)
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy claimed the cases were “politically motivated”.(HT File Photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: Congress will announce candidates on Sunday, says ex-CM

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:25 AM IST
The Congress party on Friday announced that 81 candidates have been finalised, out of the 91 seats it will be contesting in Kerala. However, it did not announce the names of these candidates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi
india news

Understanding Kerala’s unique political economy

By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Kerala’s political economy has undergone a radical shift in the last six-and-a-half decades, and particularly in the latter half of this period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6.(HT Photo)
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6.(HT Photo)
kerala assembly election

Congress decided candidates on 'caste, religious lines', alleges Kerala INTUC

ANI, Kochi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:12 PM IST
  • "The candidates in Congress have been decided on the basis of caste, religion, and groups. The personal interests of some leaders are reflected in the selection of candidates," Chandrasekharan said in a press meet on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
kerala assembly election

Faction feud delays Congress’s candidate list in Kerala

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Even as PC Chacko’s exit has exposed the rift within the state unit, Kerala Congress leaders have been camping in Delhi for the past three days but talks are still inconclusive
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi on March 5. (File photo)
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in Kochi on March 5. (File photo)
kerala assembly election

CM violated poll code: Kerala Congress complains to EC

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:47 PM IST
In the letter to state chief electoral officer, UDF leader Chennithala said the CM had held two press conferences at the party head quarters on March 4 and 6 in which he announced new activities and policies of the government, flouting election code
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes out a tractor rally from Thrikkaipatta to Muttil in Wayanad district in February. (HT file)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes out a tractor rally from Thrikkaipatta to Muttil in Wayanad district in February. (HT file)
kerala assembly election

In poll-bound Kerala, Congress banks on the Rahul Gandhi card

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:34 AM IST
According to senior Congress leaders, the party feels that Gandhi’s presence will attract minority voters who shifted to the ruling LDF in a big way in the local body elections in December
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP