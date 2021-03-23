Don't want to build govt at your expense: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed confidence in the party's young leaders and said that if elected they will bring a different mindset, energy and set of ideas. Addressing a rally in Kerala’s Kottayam in support of candidates of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), Gandhi said his party has 55 per cent young leaders. “We have mixed youth with experience. We have made a Congress revolution - maintained our experienced people and injected lots of young people into this system,” Gandhi added.

"That is what we want to do with Kerala. We don't want to build our organisation at your expense," he said. "We want to break the line between our organisation and the people of Kerala. We want your voice to come into our system," he also said.

Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the farmers' protests against the three farm laws. For them, if people are against them then they are "terrorist or anti-national”, he said. "This is the difference between us and them. First, you are our own people. We might disagree with you but we will work with you," he told the cheering crowd.

Voting for the 140-member assembly in Kerala will take place on April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2. The UDF is in a triangular battle in Kerala with CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Bharatiya Janta Party-led National Democratic Alliance.

The LDF and the UDF have held power in the state alternately over the last four decades. This year as well, many pre-election surveys have indicated a close fight between LDF and UDF.

On Monday, Gandhi addressed corner meetings in Ernakulam and Alapuzha where he asserted that the UDF will successfully form the government in Kerala.

