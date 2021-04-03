In a scathing attack, PM Modi says both UDF and LDF ruined Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday came down heavily on the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) and said both were twin brothers and their uninspiring leadership had crippled the state and its developmental activities.

Addressing a public meeting at the state capital he said both were friends in West Bengal but in Kerala they pretend as if they are sworn enemies. “Both are like twins. Twin brothers, in mis-governance, corruption and violence. It is better for them to merge and take a new name Comrade Congress Party,” he said.

He said for many decades the state has been experimenting with alternate formations and now people were fed up with both and they had started looking to the BJP-led National Democratic Front to get out of the stagnant bipolar politics. He said the Centre has introduced many programmes like the PM Awas Yojana to help the homeless and Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure safe drinking water but the state had failed to implement these programmes fearing the BJP and Modi will get acceptance.

“There is a huge wave of support for the NDA in Kerala and neighbouring Tamil Nadu. People have realised the politics of development. The NDA is wedded to local flavour with national interest. The situation will change in Kerala this time,” he said.

Earlier in the day he addressed another rally in Pathanamitta, district where the famous hill temple Sabarimala is situated. He tore into the Left Front government saying instead of greeting devotees with flowers they were dealt with lathis. “I bow my head before devotees and their discipline and devotion make this land holier,” he said.

“From Swami Ayyappa (presiding deity) we learn the importance of doing good to others and being compassionate. But, what has the LDF done? First, they try to distort the picture of Kerala and try to show its culture as backward. Then, they try to destabilise sacred places by using their agents to carry out mischief,” he said.

He said both the ruling Left Democratic Front and opposition United Democratic Front have committed seven sins. “The first sin is false pride and arrogance. The second sin is greed for money. The third is wrath towards people. The fourth is envy or jealousy. The fifth is lust for power. The sixth is promoting dynasty politics and the seventh sin is laziness in working,” he said.

He also mentioned “misdoings” of the son of a senior LDF leader without naming him. (He was referring to Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of senior leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who is in a jail in Bengaluru in connection with a money laundering case related to drug trade).

He said the party was committed to bring development and prosperity to Kerala and lauded Metro Man E Sreedharan’s entry into the party. “Kerala is seeing how the professional community is blessing BJP. The active presence of a respected professional like E Sreedharan has been a game-changer in Kerala politics. He has contributed so much and now, he has chosen BJP as a means to serve society,” he said. E Sreedharan is contesting on a party ticket from Palakkad and the PM had campaigned for him on March 30 during his first visit. Kerala will go to polls on April 6 and counting will be done on May 2.