In poll-bound Kerala, Congress banks on the Rahul Gandhi card

Facing one of the toughest electoral battles since its inception four decades ago in Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has asked its mascot Rahul Gandhi, also a Member of Parliament from north Kerala’s Wayanad, to pitch his tent in the state and campaign vigorously to foil the Left’s bid to continue in power in the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled for April 6.

According to senior Congress leaders, the party feels that Gandhi’s presence will attract minority voters who shifted to the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in a big way in the local body elections in December. That was a wake-up call for the party, which otherwise thought that it will almost automatically return to power, given the electoral pattern in the state, where voters have alternated between the two rival fronts.

To add to the party’s woes, at least four pre-poll surveys have given an edge to the ruling Left. But party watchers claim the situation is not that bleak for the Congress, and the euphoria generated by the Left’s belligerent public relations blitz need not reflect in ballots. But they admit early warnings have forced the party out of its slumber and manage issues such as internal factionalism.

“Many surveys have gone wrong in Kerala. It is unfair to gauge political mood basing local body elections. The most corrupt regime the state has ever seen is painting a rosy picture to hide its discomfort,” said opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, one of the contenders for the chief ministerial position within the Congress.

Senior party leaders said Gandhi has agreed to campaign extensively in the state, where he enjoys relatively high popular ratings. He has already made two trips to the state in last two months. Sensing danger, the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) has stepped its attack on Gandhi, openly asking him not to weaken secular forces in the state and use his energy in containing saffron forces in north Indian states.

LDF leaders admit in private that Gandhi’s frequent trips to the state can turn the tables like it did in the last parliament poll, in which the Left lost all but one of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. Gandhi’s entry in Wayanad as a candidate and the government’s handling of the emotional Sabarimala temple issue were cited for the Congress-led UDF sweep in 2019.

“Gandhi talks big about unity of secular forces to contain saffron surge. Instead of supporting secular forces that are fighting communal elements, he is weakening secular-democratic forces in Kerala,” said Politburo member M A Baby, adding Gandhi’s criticism of the BJP was only confined to his words. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also criticised Gandhi recently, saying his photo ops were good for state tourism. During his last visit, Gandhi led a tractor rally in Wayanad and swam in sea off Kollam coast and videos of both turned viral on social media.

“Rahul Gandhi is a unifying factor in the state. He wields good influence among two minority communities that form 45% voters and his presence will make much difference. His presence also contain growing faction feud in the party,” said political commentator Sunnykutty Abraham. Gandhi is also understood to have become more assertive in the candidate selection process, and the party leadership has made it clear that young and women candidates will be prioritised in ticket selection.