Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan files nomination papers from Dharmadam

PTI, Kannur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:33 PM IST
A worker puts up an election campaign banner of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ahead of the Assembly polls, in Kochi, Friday, March 5, 2021. (PTI)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting the April 6 Assembly polls in the state from Dharmadam constituency here, filed his nomination papers on Monday morning.

Vijayan, who submitted two sets of papers, arrived at the Kannur collectorate at around 11 AM following Covid-19 protocols.

The Marxist veteran, wearing a face shield, mask and gloves, was accompanied by party leaders, including CPI(M)'s Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajan.

This is the second time Vijayan is contesting from Dharmadam constituency.

