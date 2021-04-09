Kerala polls: KPCC's Kannur district president complains to EC against Vijayan

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's Kannur district president Satheesan Pacheni has sent a petition to Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena demanding action against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging he has violated the Model code of conduct.

In his letter, Satheesan Pacheni alleged, "While speaking to media after casting his vote in Dharmadam, Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Lord Ayyappa, all Gods of this land, all worshipful Gods of all believers are all with this Government " and this is a violation of part 1 (General Conduct) clause 3 of Model code of conduct."

Satheesan Pacheri requested the Chief Electoral Officer to take cognisance of this violation and initiate appropriate action.

Earlier on April 6, Kerala Law minister A K Balan had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Nair Sevice Society General secretary G Sukumaran Nair and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleging that they have spoken against the Indian Constitution and violated the Model code of conduct.

A K Balan has said in the complaint that Sukumaran Nair's statement on polling day that Ayyappa devotees had been bitter about the Sabarimala events that had taken place in the state was a deliberate attempt to portrait election as a battle between believers and non-believers.

Balan also complained against opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala for his remarks that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would have to face Lord Ayyappa's wrath.

Kerala Assembly elections took place on April 6 in a single phase and the results will be declared by the election commission on May 2.