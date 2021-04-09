Home / Elections / Kerala Assembly Election / Kerala polls: KPCC's Kannur district president complains to EC against Vijayan
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: KPCC's Kannur district president complains to EC against Vijayan

Satheesan Pacheri requested the chief electoral officer to take cognisance of the violation of Model code of conduct by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and initiate appropriate action.
ANI |
UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 05:30 AM IST
Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan returns after casting his vote for the Assembly elections.(PTI file photo)

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's Kannur district president Satheesan Pacheni has sent a petition to Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena demanding action against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging he has violated the Model code of conduct.

In his letter, Satheesan Pacheni alleged, "While speaking to media after casting his vote in Dharmadam, Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Lord Ayyappa, all Gods of this land, all worshipful Gods of all believers are all with this Government " and this is a violation of part 1 (General Conduct) clause 3 of Model code of conduct."

Satheesan Pacheri requested the Chief Electoral Officer to take cognisance of this violation and initiate appropriate action.

Earlier on April 6, Kerala Law minister A K Balan had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Nair Sevice Society General secretary G Sukumaran Nair and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleging that they have spoken against the Indian Constitution and violated the Model code of conduct.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Post-poll violence rocks Kerala, Muslim League worker stabbed to death in Kannur

LDF will be voted to power for welfare measures, Covid management: KK Shailaja

‘Metro Man’ confident of winning by big margin as polling begins in Kerala

Kerala polls: LDF broadens its poll alliance to break trend and return to power

A K Balan has said in the complaint that Sukumaran Nair's statement on polling day that Ayyappa devotees had been bitter about the Sabarimala events that had taken place in the state was a deliberate attempt to portrait election as a battle between believers and non-believers.

Balan also complained against opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala for his remarks that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would have to face Lord Ayyappa's wrath.

Kerala Assembly elections took place on April 6 in a single phase and the results will be declared by the election commission on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala assembly election 2021 pinarayi vijayan
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP