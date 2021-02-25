Kerala to drop anti-CAA, Sabarimala stir cases ahead of assembly polls

Ahead of the assembly polls, the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala decided on Wednesday to withdraw cases registered in connection with anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and the Sabarimala agitation.

While Congress-led United Democratic Front welcomed the move, the NDA demanded an apology from chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for registering cases against Lord Ayyappa devotees, adding that treating Sabarimala and anti-CAA protest cases equally was not acceptable.

The significant decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Vijayan here. “The cabinet has decided to withdraw all cases that are not of a serious criminal nature registered in the state in connection with the Sabarimala women entry issue and protests against amended Citizenship Act,” a statement issued by the CM’s Office said.

In 2018, the state had witnessed large-scale violence and five shutdowns after the Supreme Court ended a centuries-old ban on entry of woman of reproductive age. At the height of the agitation more than 50,000 cases were registered against devotees who protested the government decision to implement the SC verdict.

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were held between late 2019 and early last year. CPI(M) acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan said the Left front does not have any negative attitude towards democratic agitations, adding the cases were withdrawn in accordance with the opinion of public.

