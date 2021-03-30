Home / Elections / Kerala Assembly Election / 'Left party leaders behave like junior-level goons': PM Modi
Addressing a rally ahead of state assembly elections here in Palakkad, the Prime Minister said: "Left parties have been in power here many times. But their leaders still behave like junior-level goons. Under them, political rivals are killed, hacked, and beaten."
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 04:11 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lambasted the opposition parties in Kerala, saying that the leaders of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) behave like junior-level goons.

The BJP government in Kerala will put an end to this violence, he promised.

Prime Minister Modi further said that UDF and LDF are ashamed of the culture of the land and they abuse traditions and ethos.

"In a democracy, we can have political differences. But, violence is not acceptable."

He asked people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a government that guarantees peace and prosperity in the state.

Elections in Kerala are slated to be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

