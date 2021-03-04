IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / Kerala Assembly Election / 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan is BJP’s CM face in Kerala
The 88-year-old Sreedharan, who is known for his role in setting up the Delhi Metro, announced on February 18 that he will join the BJP.(ANi Photo)
The 88-year-old Sreedharan, who is known for his role in setting up the Delhi Metro, announced on February 18 that he will join the BJP.(ANi Photo)
kerala assembly election

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan is BJP’s CM face in Kerala

The election to the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held on April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:23 PM IST

E Sreedharan, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party last month, will be the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in the assembly elections in Kerala, the party announced on Thursday. "E Sreedharan will be BJP's chief minister candidate in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections," the president of the BJP’s state unit K Surendran said, according to news agency ANI.

The 88-year-old Sreedharan, who is known for his role in setting up the Delhi Metro, announced on February 18 that he will join the BJP. He told reporters that his aim was to help the party come to power in Kerala and that he was open to the chief ministership. He also said the focus will be on developing infrastructure if the BJP won the assembly polls.

Also read | Metro man’s first salvo: Hindus being tricked into marriage by ‘love jihad’

Sreedharan, who visited the Palarivattom flyover being reconstructed, said the people of Kerala will elect his party to power and he is expecting a "big" victory in the assembly elections. "People know very well what is good for them and what is good for the state. I am very confident they will elect BJP to power. I am expecting a big victory. I have made only one demand to the BJP that I want to contest in a constituency not far away from Ponnani where I am residing now," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Also read | ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan joins BJP: Can he change party’s fortune in Kerala?

The BJP leader also said it is the mental age rather than the physical one that decides what responsibilities one should take up. "It is the age of the mind that matters, not only the age of the body. Mentally, I am very alert and young. So far, I don't have any issues with health. I don't think health will be much of an issue. I will not be working as a normal politician. I will continue to work like a technocrat," he said.

The election to the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held on April 6 and the votes will be counted on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala assembly election 2021 e sreedharan
Close
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI leader Binoy Viswam (left) during the coclusion of the southern leg of the LDF's Vikasana Munnetta Jataha in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI leader Binoy Viswam (left) during the coclusion of the southern leg of the LDF's Vikasana Munnetta Jataha in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: LDF releases its election campaign slogan

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:12 PM IST
CPI (M) Kerala State secretary A Vijayaraghan handed over the tagline for the campaign to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a function at the party headquarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A host of BJP national leaders will visit Kerala to partake in the Vijaya Yatra rally in various districts which includes - Union Minister Gen VK Singh, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Smriti Irani among others.(AFP)
A host of BJP national leaders will visit Kerala to partake in the Vijaya Yatra rally in various districts which includes - Union Minister Gen VK Singh, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Smriti Irani among others.(AFP)
kerala assembly election

Kerala polls: BJP hopes to win all 14 seats in Thiruvananthapuram district

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:50 PM IST
While speaking to ANI, Thiruvananthapuram BJP district president VV Rajesh said that the cadre is well prepared for Kerala Assembly polls 2021 and the party is getting support in rural areas due to the development works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There will be 40,771 polling stations in the state of Kerala.(PTI Photo)
There will be 40,771 polling stations in the state of Kerala.(PTI Photo)
kerala assembly election

298 polling booths in Kerala's naxal hit areas to get one hour less polling time

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:43 PM IST
Chief electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena said the Election Commission has identified 298 polling booths in the state which are situated in the naxal affected areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is hoping to buck the trend and retain power on the basis of its tenure — it has cited citing the creation of new public sector units and infrastructure development as achievements. (ANI file photo)
The Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is hoping to buck the trend and retain power on the basis of its tenure — it has cited citing the creation of new public sector units and infrastructure development as achievements. (ANI file photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala assembly polls: Covid fight in focus as Left, UDF battle it out

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:58 AM IST
The elections are crucial for the LDF, with Kerala being the solitary communist bastion after the fall of the Left government in Tripura. For the Congress, a victory in the state would offer a balm after a bunch of electoral (and post-electoral) reverses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner, said Kerala will go to polls on April 6. (ANI)
Sunil Arora, Chief Election Commissioner, said Kerala will go to polls on April 6. (ANI)
kerala assembly election

Kerala assembly election to be held on April 6; LDF, UDF in direct contest

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The elections are crucial for the incumbent LDF, since Kerala remains the only Communist bastion in the country after the fall of the Left government in Tripura
READ FULL STORY
Close
The elections will be held amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.(PTI)
The elections will be held amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country.(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Kerala assembly election 2021 to be held on April 6, counting on May 2

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:03 PM IST
  • The LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress has held power in the state alternately over the last four decades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan being garlanded as he formally joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Malappuram,(PTI)
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan being garlanded as he formally joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Malappuram,(PTI)
kerala assembly election

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP

ANI, Malappuram
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Sreedharan joined the party during BJP's ongoing Vijaya Yatra led by Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Attended and addressed the satyagraha for fisherfolk in Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram" tweeted Shashi Tharoor
“Attended and addressed the satyagraha for fisherfolk in Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram" tweeted Shashi Tharoor
kerala assembly election

'Injustice against fishing community must be redressed': Tharoor at 'satyagraha'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • The day-long hunger strike was scheduled to end at 4 pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2018, the state had witnessed large-scale violence and five shutdowns after the Supreme Court ended a centuries-old ban on entry of woman of reproductive age.(Reuters file photo)
In 2018, the state had witnessed large-scale violence and five shutdowns after the Supreme Court ended a centuries-old ban on entry of woman of reproductive age.(Reuters file photo)
kerala assembly election

Kerala to drop anti-CAA, Sabarimala stir cases ahead of assembly polls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:16 AM IST
While Congress-led United Democratic Front welcomed the move, the NDA demanded an apology from chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for registering cases against Lord Ayyappa devotees, adding that treating Sabarimala and anti-CAA protest cases equally was not acceptable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Smriti Irani slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks at a rally in Kerala. (PTI File )
Union minister Smriti Irani slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks at a rally in Kerala. (PTI File )
kerala assembly election

Spiteful, vengeful politics of Rahul Gandhi: Smriti Irani on ‘north-south’ row

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:00 PM IST
Smriti Irani's reaction comes in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi’s comments at the ‘Aishwarya Yatra’ in the southern state that he was used to a “different type of politics” in north India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gadhi in Kollam, Kerala.(HT Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gadhi in Kollam, Kerala.(HT Photo)
kerala assembly election

Rahul Gandhi reiterates claim about fisheries ministry, this time in Kerala

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:57 PM IST
  • It was not clear what his comment meant—whether he would create a new fisheries ministry or carve out a separate one from the existing one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP supporters attend a public meeting addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls.(PTI/ Representative image)
BJP supporters attend a public meeting addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls.(PTI/ Representative image)
india news

98 CPI members join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala

ANI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Recently, Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan joined BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad(HT Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad(HT Photo)
kerala assembly election

Pop stars commenting on farmers' issue, but govt is not interested: Rahul Gandhi

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Earlier during the day, Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to Wayanad months ahead of Kerala Assembly elections, met the survivors of the Kozhikode plane crash, which took place in August 2020 at Kalpetta.
READ FULL STORY
Close
V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA(Photo @VMBJP)
V Muraleedharan, Minister of State in the MEA(Photo @VMBJP)
india news

Atmosphere in Kerala is favourable towards BJP, says V Muraleedharan

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:36 PM IST
"The vote share in 2016 was around 15%; it went up in the Lok Sabha elections and then further up in the local body polls," he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)
kerala assembly election

Rahul Gandhi on two-day visit to Kerala, to participate in tractor rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:46 PM IST
  • On Monday, Gandhi will inaugurate Kudumbashree Sangamon at Poothadi, a village near Kenichira in Wayanad at 10 am.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP