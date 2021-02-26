'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP
'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Malappuram on Thursday in presence of Union Minister RK Singh.
Sreedharan joined the party during BJP's ongoing Vijaya Yatra led by Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran.
"Metro man Sri E Sreedharan joins BJP at Mallapuram in the presence of Union Minister RK Singh during Kerala Vijaya Yatra led by K Surendran," tweeted BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh.
Ahead of Assembly elections in Kerala, former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan on February 18 announced that he will join the BJP.
"If BJP comes to power in Kerala, I am ready to become the chief minister. The party has not asked me till now as it is too premature. But if BJP asks me, I am willing to take up the post and show how a state can be run efficiently like we are running DMRC," Sreedharan had told ANI earlier.
The Assembly elections in Kerala are likely between April-May this year.
