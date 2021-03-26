Home / Elections / Kerala Assembly Election / ‘Transgenders can be better leaders than men, women’: Kerala’s first trans candidate
kerala assembly election

Anannyah Kumari Alex is contesting the 2021 Kerala assembly polls on a Democratic Social Justice Party ticket
"If transgenders join the mainstream then definitely we can make colourful changes in society," said Anannyah Kumari Alex

Anannyah Kumari Alex, the only trans woman candidate to fight assembly elections in Kerala this year, said on Friday she believes transgenders can be better leaders than both men and women. The 28-year-old, who is contesting elections from the Vengara constituency in Malappuram, has already made history as the first transgender individual to contest assembly elections in her state. “… It is part of my fight to ensure gender equality in all areas. Good leaders are inevitable to create a good society. I am sure transgenders can be much better leaders than men and women," she told news agency PTI on Friday.

Alex, who has juggled many professions as a make-up artist, a radio jockey and an anchor, also told the news agency that equal treatment of all genders will be an integral part of her fight. She is contesting the 2021 Kerala assembly polls on a Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP) ticket against heavyweights like Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate PK Kunhalikutty and P Jiji of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

If elected, Alex has promised to work on creating a safe space for transgenders and women. She told ANI on March 22 that even though she never faced any discrimination or harassment while campaigning for the elections the reality of most transgender individuals is glaringly different, as they are discriminated against in their own homes and in the society at large.

Alex has urged transgender individuals to be proud of their identity and become stakeholders in the society they inhabit. "If transgenders join the mainstream then definitely we can make colourful changes in society," Alex was quoted as saying by ANI.

In the upcoming Kerala elections, 290 transgender individuals are eligible to cast their votes, data from the Election Commission of India shows. Kerala goes to polls in a single phase on April 6 and voting will be held in 140 constituencies, the results of which will be declared on May 2.

