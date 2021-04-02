'UDF, LDF twins of misgovernance and corruption': PM Modi in Kerala

Continuing his attack on the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the two fronts as twins of misgovernance, corruption and political violence. "UDF and LDF are twins. They are twins of misgovernance, corruption, political violence, communalism, casteism, cronyism, nepotism and more," PM Modi said while addressing his second election rally in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

PM Modi said because they are twins, the UDF lacks the ability and willingness to defeat the LDF. "No wonder there is a surge in support in favour of NDA," he added.

Further coming down heavily on the LDF and the UDF, PM Modi said, "Disproportionate assets, disrespect towards women, destroying public property - this is what local UDF and LDF MLAs are doing. When the leadership is such, people will feel unhappy and disconnected from politics."

Citing the alliance between the Congress and Left parties in West Bengal, he said, "The political picture in West Bengal is clear to everyone. Election after election, Congress and the Left are getting closer. The logical step after such closeness is a full merger of Congress and the Left. They can call the new party CCP-Comrade Congress Party."

PM Modi asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) understands national interest and regional aspirations. "We are believers in the federal structure of India. I would urge my sisters and brothers of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry to bless NDA in the upcoming polls," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had addressed a rally at Konni in Pathanamthitta district.

Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.