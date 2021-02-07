Will bring law on Sabarimala if voted into power, says UDF

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President Mullappally Ramachandran on Saturday said that if United Democratic Front (UDF) wins the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, it will make legislation in connection with women's entry in Sabarimala.

Addressing media in Kochi, Ramachandran said the matter of Sabarimala will be a major issue in the UDF election manifesto for the upcoming election.

"The Sabarimala matter will be a major issue in the UDF election manifesto. When the UDF comes to power, the legislation will be made in connection with Sabarimala. Our position is to move forward without hurting the rituals of the believers," said the KPCC president.

He asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to explain why the government is not ready to make legislation on the issue.

"It is factually incorrect to say that the state government is legally unable to make legislation," he said.

The Congress leader said that in Kerala, the Left is trying to go ahead by appeasing the majority and pitting the minorities against each other.

"Accurate information has been received about the CPI(M)-BJP relationship behind this. If the people are late in realizing the attempt of communal polarization, the state will be in great danger," he added.

He alleged that the Kerala government does nothing for the people, and added, "While educated youth are eligible for PSC and await appointment, they are giving preference to the relatives of the CPI-M leaders. Fishermen and those working in the unorganized and traditional sectors are being neglected."

He said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate the concluding session of Aishwarya Kerala Yatra led by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

"One lakh people will attend the concluding session which will be held at Thiruvananthapuram," he said.

Targeting the Vijayan government on the Covid-19 situation in the state, Ramachandran said "Kerala is on the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country. We first pointed out that attempts were made to create an image using PR agencies. If there is any award for Covid-19 expansion, those concerned should go and take that."

