Manipur Assembly election 2022 to be held in 2 phases: Here is complete schedule

The voting for the 60-members Manipur assembly will be held in two phases, the Election Commission of India announced on Friday. As per the announcement, voters will cast their votes on February 27 and March 3. While the counting of the votes will take place on March 10, 2022, announced chief election commissioner Sushil Chandra. The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire in March.

Here's the complete schedule for Manipur assembly polls:

Phase 1

Issue of notification: February 1

Last date of notification: February 8

Scrutiny of nomination: February 9

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 11

Date of poll: February 27

Phase 2

Issue of notification: February 4

Last date of notification: February 11

Scrutiny of nomination: February 14

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 16

Date of poll: March 3

“As Covid cases soared in view of Omicron variant, ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary & Home Secretary, experts, and health secretaries of States. After taking these views and ground situation, ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place," said the chief election commissioner said in the press conference.

The elections are being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the country that has been pushing daily infections to rise exponentially. It also comes as the highly transmissible Omicron variant is spreading across the country rapidly. On Friday, the northeastern state logged 59 Covid-19 cases, which took Manipur’s tally to 1,25,964. The state has 318 active cases. It has so far reported 2,009 Covid-19 related fatalities.

Presently, the 60-members assembly state is ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which constitutes Bharatiya Janata Party (29), Naga People's Front (5), National People’s Party (3) and Independent (1). The Congress party is in the opposition.