Manipur polls: Modi govt policies benefit big industrialists while poor left to their fate, says Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Modi government during her virtual rally in Manipur.

Accusing the BJP of favouring corporates, Vadra said,"The BJP government's central policies benefit 2-3 big industrialists, whereas poor and middle class are left to their fate. Once MSMEs are strengthened in Manipur, we'll create big employment opportunities."

Continuing her attack, the Congress leader said that the BJP failed to address key issues in the state, which she promised to solve if the Congress was voted to power.

Underlining the differences in the politics of BJP and Congress, she accused BJP of not giving space to everyone equally.

“Where does discrimination come from? It comes when the society & the politics of a nation start to become exclusive- when everybody is not being included, when everybody is not considered equally.”.

Highlighting the issue of unemployment in the state, she promised to create a Manipur regiment where recruitment will be done regularly.

"The politics of the past five years has hurt you. The Congress party and the progressive alliance are coming up with initiatives for development," said Vadra.

Manipur will go to the elections on February 28 and March 5. Votes will be counted on March 10.