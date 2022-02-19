PM Narendra Modi to arrive in Manipur for poll campaigns on Feb 22

IMPHAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in poll bound Manipur on February 22 to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in the ensuing 12th assembly elections in the state, party leaders said.

During the visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Luwangsangbam sports complex ground near chief minister N Biren Singh’s residence in Imphal East district.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and the BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra chaired a meeting of the BJP leaders including the party’s candidates in the elections on Friday.

According to BJP Manipur leaders, union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari and union minister of ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal are also expected to arrive on Saturday to participate in the on-going poll campaigns in different districts of the state.

At present, Tripura chief minister Biplap Kumar Deb and Union women and child development minister Smriti Irani are participating in the election campaigns for the BJP candidates in Imphal West, Senapati and Jiribam districts.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also arriving here on February 21 to take part in the on-going poll campaign for the party candidates. During his visit, Rahul Gandhi will address an election rally at Hafta Kangjeibung ground at Palace Gate in Imphal.

Manipur Congress president N Loken Singh and Congress legislature party leader and former chief minister O Ibobi Singh are leading the preparations for Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in the state.

Currently Congress senior observer (Manipur) Jairam Ramesh, Congress in-charge of Manipur Bhakta Charan Das and some other party leaders are camping in the state for the electioneering activities.

Altogether 265 candidates including 17 women candidates will contest in the 2-phase Manipur assembly elections on February 28 and March 5 to elect 60 legislators. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

