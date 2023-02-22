‘Incompetence…’: TMC slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘scam and violence’ jibe

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday hit back at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the latter's ‘scam and violence’ jibe at the ruling party in West Bengal.

In a tweet, the TMC MP said Congress' irrelevance, incompetence and insecurity had put it in a state of delirium. “@INCIndia has failed to resist @BJP4India. Thr irrelevance, incompetence & insecurity has put them in a state of delirium. I urge @RahulGandhi to revisit thr politics of vanity instead of attacking us. Our growth isn’t driven by money, it is people’s love that propels us”.“By the same logic, when Congress contested 92 seats in Bengal Elections in 2021, was their idea to help the BJP? Rahul Gandhi's statements against @AITCofficial is pretty rich, especially coming from a party that has lost 40 out of the last 45 Assembly Elections in India”, Banerjee added.Addressing a rally in Meghalaya which votes on February 27, Gandhi took on the TMC, accusing it of working towards strengthening the BJP in the north-eastern state.

“You all know the history of TMC and the violence and the scams like Sharda which have taken place in West Bengal. The party spent huge amounts in Goa elections. In Meghalaya, the party is working towards strengthening the BJP and ensure that the latter comes to power,” he said, hitting out at TMC, which is the largest opposition party in Meghalaya.Abhishek Banerjee's party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O' Brien lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, sharing a purported video of Congress rally and a TMC public meeting in Meghalaya.

“THE STORY OF TWO RALLIES IN MEGHALAYA TODAY: (Left video) Congress @INCIndia addressed by Rahul Gandhi. (Right pic) TMC @AITCofficial addressed by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. Yes. Now you know why someone got so upset with us”, Brien tweeted.Meghalaya along with Nagaland goes to polls on February 27, after Tripura voted on February 16. The counting of votes in all three states will take place on March 2.

