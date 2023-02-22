Congress will give inclusive, corruption-free govt: Rahul Gandhi in Meghalaya

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday promised an inclusive and corruption-free government in Meghalaya if the party comes to power in the northeastern state and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attacking state institutions. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed his first rally in the poll-bound Meghalaya on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Addressing his first rally in the poll-bound state where voting is scheduled on February 27, Gandhi also took a dig at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the alleged violence and corruption in the party-ruled West Bengal.

“We have an inclusive vision for Meghalaya that will take all members of society forward together. Our aim is to connect to aspirations of young voters and to show a Congress party, which is youthful but also has experience,” said Gandhi in Shillong.

Congress, which had ruled Meghalaya for two consecutive terms, emerged as the single largest party in 2018 with 21 of the total 60 seats. But the National Peoples’ Party (NPP), which bagged 19 seats, was able to form government with support of smaller parties and the BJP, which won 2 seats.

The party got a big jolt in 2021 when former chief minister Mukul Sangma left Congress along with 11 other MLAs and joined the TMC. In this election, the Congress is contesting all 60 seats with 47 candidates below 45 years of age and 10 women.

“If we come to power, we will ensure a corruption-free Meghalaya by bringing total transparency in all government transactions. We will also bring a new law to tackle corruption,” Gandhi said adding that it was one of the five major commitments the Congress is making for Meghalaya.

The other promises include providing ₹3,000 every month to single mothers from below poverty line (BPL) families, one job for every household in the state, uninterrupted power supply to homes and industry and a Meghalaya free of illegal drugs.

“The BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) are attacking institutions like Parliament, media, bureaucracy, election commission and judiciary. They refuse to accept that India has multiple ideas and are trying to impose one idea and ideology. We will resist this,” said Gandhi.

“The ideology of the BJP and RSS is trying to destroy your culture, tradition and religion. I am here to tell you that we are standing with you in this fight. The Congress will defend your culture, language and religion,” he stated.

Nearly 75% of Meghalaya’s total population comprise of Christians, according to the 2011 census.

Taking a jibe at the TMC, which has emerged as the largest opposition party in Meghalaya after 12 Congress MLAs switched sides in 2021, Gandhi mentioned about violence and corruption in West Bengal ruled by the TMC.

“You all know the history of TMC and the violence and the scams like Sharda which have taken place in West Bengal. The party spent huge amounts in Goa elections. In Meghalaya, the party is working towards strengthening the BJP and ensure that the latter comes to power,” he said.

Gandhi also accused the NPP-led government in Meghalaya of indulging in corruption and alleged that 100,000 bags of rice meant for PDS distribution in the state were found in neighbouring Assam.

He alleged that despite a ban on mining of fresh coal, 1.3 million metric tons of coal has been illegally extracted, which has led to a revenue loss of nearly ₹650 crore for the state.

