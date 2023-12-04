close_game
News / Elections / Mizoram Assembly Election / Mizoram results LIVE: Aizawl East 1, Aizawl East 2, Aizawl West 1 and Aizawl West 2 seats
Mizoram results LIVE: Aizawl East 1, Aizawl East 2, Aizawl West 1 and Aizawl West 2 seats

Dec 04, 2023 08:00 AM IST
LIVE counting updates for Mizoram assembly seats of Aizawl East 1, Aizawl East 2, Aizawl West 1 and Aizawl West 2 seats, on December 4, 2023

Mizoram legislative assembly election for 40 seats that recorded a voter turnout of 78.40% in the single-phase election was held on November 7. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly seats. Mizo National Front is the incumbent government in the state with Zoramthanga its Chief Minister.

Mizoram Assembly Election Results
Mizoram Assembly Election Results

In 2018, MNF's Zoramthanga won the Aizawl East 1 constituency and MNF's Robert Romawia Royte won Aizawl East 2. Aizawl West 1 seat went to ZPM's Lalduhoma and MNF's Lalruatkima won Aizawl West 2. Most of the exit polls released on 30 November have predicted Hung assembly in the state. The MNF, Congress and ZPM have contested from all 40 states whereas BJP has fielded 23 candidates.

ConstituencyCandidatePartyStatus
Aizawl East - IRESULT AWAITED
Aizawl East II (ST)RESULT AWAITED
Aizawl West I (ST)RESULT AWAITED
Aizawl West II (ST)RESULT AWAITED

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 04, 2023 07:09 AM IST
    Counting begins at 8 AM, December 4, 2023
    Counting for all 40 Mizoram seats to begin at 8 AM on 4th December, 2023. Two days back date of counting of votes was postponed from 3 December 2023.
Monday, December 04, 2023
