Mizoram results 2023: LIVE updates from Tawi, Aizawl North 1, Aizawl North 2 and Aizawl North 3
LIVE counting updates for Mizoram assembly seats of Tawi, Aizawl North 1, Aizawl North 2 and Aizawl North 3 seats, on December 4, 2023
Mizoram legislative assembly election for 40 seats that recorded a voter turnout of 78.40% in the single-phase election was held on November 7. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the 40 assembly seats. Mizo National Front is the incumbent government in the state with Zoramthanga its Chief Minister.
In 2018, MNF's R Lalzirliana won the Tawi seat, ZPM's Vanlalhlana won Aizawl North 1 and Aizawl North 2 went to ZPM's Vanlalthlana. Whereas MNF's C. Lalmanpuia won Aizwal North 3 seat. Most of the exit polls released on 30 November have predicted Hung assembly in the state. The MNF, Congress and ZPM have contested from all 40 states whereas BJP has fielded 23 candidates.
|Constituency
|Candidate
|Party
|Status
|Tawi (ST)
|Lalnilawma
|ZPM
|WON
|Aizawl North - I (ST)
|Vanlalhlana
|ZPM
|WON
|Aizawl North - II (ST)
|Vanlalthlana
|ZPM
|WON
|Aizawl North-III(ST)
|K Sapdanga
|ZPM
|WON
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 05 Dec 2023 07:00 AMCounting begins at 8 AM, December 4, 2023Counting for all 40 Mizoram seats to begin at 8 AM on 4th December, 2023. Two days back date of counting of votes was postponed from 3 December 2023.
