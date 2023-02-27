Nagaland Exit Polls 2023: BJP-NDPP alliance set to sweep north-eastern state

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are likely to win a second term in the northeastern state of Nagaland, most of the exit poll predictions suggest.



According to Axis My India-India Today exit poll, the BJP-NDPP alliance is tipped to win 38-48 seats out of 60 Assembly seats and retain power. The Naga People's Front is set to win between 3-8 seats, the Congress is likely to win 1-2 seats while others may bag 5-15 seats.



On the other hand, the BJP alliance is set to sweep Nagaland with 39-49 seats as per the Times Now-ETG Research. The opposition NPF is likely to bag 4-8 seats while others may win 2-5 seats. The NDPP had contested elections on 40 seats while the saffron party had fought on 20 seats.



The BJP and ally NDPP is set to return to power in Nagaland with a seat tally of 35-43 against NPF which is predicted to settle at anywhere between 2-5 seats. The Congress is set to win 1-3 seats.



The Jan Ki Baat-India News exit poll has predicted that the BJP-NDPP coalition government under Neiphiu Rio is set to retain power with 35-45 seats. The NPF is expected to bag 6-10 seats while the others will bag 9-15 seats.



Besides Nagaland, the BJP is also expected to win in Tripura, the northeastern state it wrested from the Left in 2018, as per several exit polls. In Meghalaya, the saffron party is locked in a tight contest with its ally National People's Party, with exit polls suggesting a hung assembly.



Nagaland and Meghalaya went to polls today with voters exercising their franchise to elect 60-member assembly in each of the two states. Tripura had voted on February 16 to elect its 60-member Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.