Policies of entire country framed for 'PM’s two industrialist friends': Priyanka Gandhi in Uttarakhand

Congress' general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said all policies are currently framed in the country to favour two industrialist friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharpening her attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the last leg of campaigning in Uttarakhand, Vadra said all leaders of the saffron camp – starting from the chief minister to the Prime Minister – are "thinking about their own development”. "Nobody is thinking about you," she said.

Vadra addressed a rally in Khatima city of the hill state. Hitting out at the PM for blaming the Congress for the spread of the coronavirus in the country, Vadra said leaders and workers of her party were only doing their duty. "They were walking on roads, no facilities for them. Should we have left them just like that? Were we doing politics? We were doing our duty," she said.

Vadra said Uttarakhand has a high migration due to lack of employment opportunities. "Your state has everything - the Himalayas, nature, tourism opportunities - but no employment. People are migrating out of here for jobs," she added.

"Policies of the entire country are going on just for two industrialists who are friends of the PM. When the Budget comes, it offers nothing for the poor, farmers, middle class, small and medium businessmen -- they are the nation's backbone," the Congress leader said.

Hectic campaigning is underway in the hill state with just two days left for the Assembly election. BJP's Yogi Adityanath and Rajnath Singh are also addressing gatherings in the state.

Uttarakhand is set to vote for a new government on February 14, the results of which will be announced on March 10.