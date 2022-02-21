1 injured in clash between SAD, Congress workers in Ferozepur’s Zira

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Workers of the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) clashed at Mallo Wala village of the Zira subdivision of Ferozepur district on Sunday in which a person sustained a gunshot injury
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

Workers of the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) clashed at Mallo Wala village of the Zira subdivision of Ferozepur district on Sunday in which a person sustained a gunshot injury.

As per information, Congress and SAD workers clashed at Mallo Wala village during which a person allegedly fired shots in which a person identified as Sahil received an injury in his leg.

Zira DSP Sandeep Singh Mand said the matter was under investigation and the accused would be taken to task.

In another incident, BJP nominee at Guru Har Sahai Gurparvez Singh Shaila Sandhu sustained a minor injury during a clash between BJP and SAD workers near Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) on Sunday evening, about 15 minutes before the closing of the polling.

