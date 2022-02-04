26.9 lakh-strong voter base to decide fate of candidates on 14 seats in Ludhiana

With the 18 to 29 age group forming 18.3% of the total voters in Ludhiana, political parties are going all-out to woo this group which is known to be the most open to change.

As per the final voters’ list prepared by the election commission, there are 26.9 lakh voters in Ludhiana, of which 4.91 lakh are in the 18 to 29 group. Of this, 36,096 are first-time voters (18 to 19 years old).

The 30 to 49 year group comprises 12.84 lakh voters (47.7%) while the 50 to 69 group has 7.7 lakh voters.

As soon as election officials released the voter demographics of Ludhiana, social media cells of various political parties got busy dissecting the numbers.

The leader of a political party, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Our primary focus is on young and female voters as they are the ones most likely to opt for change.”

The leader added, “We have also designed content to target the 30 to 49 age group. But it is elderly who are the most rigid in terms of their political ideologies and loyalties.”

As per the data released by the election commission, Gill constituency in Ludhiana has the largest number of voters. (HT Photo)

Another leader, also requesting anonymity, said, “It has been traditionally seen that a large percentage of young voters and women don’t exercise their franchise, but the polling percentage of the middle-aged group usually remains high. Because of this, we are putting our energies into reaching out to this group. Besides reaching out to them though social media, we will also be holding special meetings and sessions with these groups.”

As per the data released by the election commission, Gill constituency in Ludhiana has the largest number of voters (2,73,104).

Samrala has the highest number of young voters while Ludhiana has the most number of voters in the 30 to 49 age-group.

Besides, there are 1,045 centenarians in the district, with the maximum (275) living in Ludhiana- East.