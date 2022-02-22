Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elections / Punjab Assembly Election
punjab assembly election

AAP candidate alleges lack of security at strong room in Patiala

AAP candidate Ajitpal Singh Kohli has alleged lack of security arrangements at a strong room in Patiala, a charge denied by the district administration
AAP candidate Ajitpal Singh Kohli contested the elections from Patiala Urban segment against former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 08:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

The Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Patiala Urban, Ajitpal Singh Kohli, has alleged lack of security arrangements at a strong room set up at Government Mohindra College, a charge denied by the district administration.

Assembly elections were held in a single phase in Punjab on February 20, and counting of votes is scheduled on March 10. Electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been stored in strong rooms set up across all segments.

In a formal written complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Kohli alleged that instead of a three-tier security system, the Patiala administration has given the charge of security to the local police which was “completely unfair”.“There is poor lighting arrangement inside and outside the strong room, and no CCTV cameras have been installed at the spot,” the AAP leader further alleged.

Kohli has requested the election authorities to install cameras in and around strong rooms and provide online links to all candidates for round-the-clock surveillance, while also seeking deputation of central paramilitary forces to secure the EVMs.

Protocol followed: DEO

Confirming that the ECI had sought a report on the issue, district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans said he has informed the commission about three-tier security and other arrangements in place at the strong room. “All security protocol have been followed. The candidates should brief local authorities about their grievances, so that they can be resolved,” he said.

Kohli contested the elections against former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, whose Punjab Lok Congress entered into a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

