Amidst ‘tussle’ over CM face, Charanjit Channi holds roadshow in Navjot Sidhu’s support

: Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday sought votes for Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu days after the latter’s wife and former Amritsar East MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu and daughter Rabia Sidhu targeted him on being chosen as the Congress CM face over the state Congress chief.

Both took out a roadshow that started from Mohkampura locality and culminated at the Jaura Phatak area. “There is no difference between me and Channi. Every worker of Congress is Channi. Every worker of Congress is Sidhu. And Sidhu is a Congress worker. We all are one,” said Sidhu, replying to a query during the roadshow.

Exhorting the voters to support Sidhu, Channi said, “A lot of enthusiasm is being shown by the people. Congress is going to form the government in Punjab. Sidhu will secure a landslide victory from this segment”.

Two days after Congress declared Channi as the CM face, Navjot Kaur on February 8 said her husband was the right choice for the post. Tearing into Channi’s humble background image, she said Rahul was “misled” to consider him as poor. “He is richer than us. See his house, capital and returns. But money should not be a criterion for putting a person in such a high position. “I think your particulars, merit, education, work and honesty should be counted. Merit has to be counted, otherwise, the state will never prosper,” she said. She was not seen during the roadshow.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post that also contains pictures of the roadshow, Channi said, “The colors of unity, progress and peace came alive during the roadshow in support of the PPCC president and Congress candidate from Amritsar East, Navjot Singh Sidhu. The huge turnout is the testimony of the fact that Sidhu is winning by a large margin”.

Mann used to enter Parliament in drunken state: CM

Tarn Taran Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday slammed AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann over his “drinking habit”.

Channi was addressing a rally organised by Congress leader Sandeep Agnihotri in favour of his father MLA Dr Dharambir Agnihotri in Chabhal town.

“AAP has made Bhagwant Mann its CM candidate, who is a drunkard. He used to enter Parliament in a drunken condition,” Channi said.

Launching an attack on AAP convener Arwind Kejriwal, Channi said, “Kejriwal is a resident of Haryana. We have a fight with Haryana over Chandigarh and river waters. He has given affidavits that the water of Punjab should be given to Haryana.”

Channi alleged that AAP has given tickets by taking bribes. “Those who have been awarded tickets are the turncoats of Congress and Akali Dal. Many of them have a criminal background,” he said.

He announced that Dr Agnihotri will be made a cabinet minister if Congress comes to power. Channi also addressed a rally in the Khemkaran constituency organised by MLA Sukhpal Singh Bhullar.

