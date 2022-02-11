Punjab polls: As parties claim credit for farm laws’ repeal, Mohali locals want civic issues redressed instead

At a time when all political parties are vying to take credit for the scrapping of the three controversial farm laws in the run up to the February 20 elections, it’s better living conditions that’s on the top of the minds of 60,000 voters in Mohali constituency’s 52 villages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Villagers say though there has been an improvement in basic amenities in the past few years, issues like poor health infrastructure, internal sewerage system, water supply and road connectivity still exist and need attention.

Manjeet Rana, sarpanch of Behlolpur village, says, “The issue of farm laws is over due to our agitation. Now we are urging candidates to construct a bus stop, upgrade the dispensary as it caters to five nearby villages and solve the drinking water problem, as there is only one tubewell in our village.”

“Our village doesn’t even have a dispensary and people are forced to go to the one in Phase 11. The poor sewerage system also needs to be addressed,” says Boota Singh, sarpanch, Kambali village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sukhdeep Singh, sarpanch, Jhampur village, adds, “Our village was the most neglected when it was under Majri block in Kharar. But since it came under Mohali, some development works started. We have been urging the authorities to construct a dispensary, lay internal sewerage and sort out the sanitation issue.”

Sitting MLA and Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu said, “In the past five years, we have done a lot of development in villages by upgrading schools, dispensaries, improving roads and ensuring proper drinking water. Some issues are still pending, but will be addressed soon.”

AAP candidate Kulwant Singh says, “If we are voted to power, we will provide all basic amenities in villages, as they have remained neglected for several years.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From Mohali, besides Balbir Sidhu and Kulwant, the candidates from prominent parties are Parvinder Singh Sohana (SAD-BSP), Sanjeev Vashisht (BJP) and Ravneet Brar (Sanyukt Samaj Morcha).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON