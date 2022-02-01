Assembly polls: Sunehra Punjab Party launched; to support candidates fielded by farm bodies

Former diplomat KC Singh on Monday announced the launch of political outfit Sunehra Punjab and offered support to the leaders of the farm bodies who are contesting the upcoming February 20 Punjab assembly polls.

“We will choose 15-20 candidates on the basis of their agenda, vision and the work they have done for the state. We are against the traditional parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has not done any good for the state,” said Singh while addressing the media here.

Singh, who had floated the Sanjha Sunehra Punjab Manch in August last year, said, “The party was registered on time. However, if we campaign, we will divide voters who are ready to support candidates belonging to various farm bodies. So, we have decided to support them and will also campaign for them.”

US-based doctor Swaiman Singh, who supported the farm agitation for a year giving medical support to farmers, said he would campaign for the farmers.

He said the leaders of traditional political parties have failed the state so the new entrants, who have successfully led the agitation, should be supported.

According to KC Singh, to enable the people of Punjab to make the right electoral choice, his party has launched an agenda for change and growth. “To overcome rampant corruption, there is a need for comprehensive administrative, including police, reforms and systemic changes. To put Punjab back on the path of growth, the three segments -- agriculture, manufacturing and services -- need focussed attention,” he suggested.

He added that any model for the growth of Punjab has to be ecologically sustainable and the wheat-rice crop cycle, dependent on a high dose of agrochemicals and pesticide and water use, is not sustainable and this needs a 10-20-year plan, which is not achievable without external funding. He also stressed for focus on the revival of industry, service sector, health and education.

