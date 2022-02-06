Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Badal undergoes post-Covid health check-up at Mohali hospital

The 94-year-old former Punjab chief minister was taken to Fortis Hospital in Mohali for a cardiac and pulmonary check-up, hospital sources said, adding that he was kept under observation for a few hours and was discharged in the evening
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who recently recovered from Covid-19, was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid check-up.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mohali : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who recently recovered from Covid-19, was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid check-up, said Harcharan Bains, principal adviser to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The 94-year-old former Punjab chief minister was taken to Fortis Hospital in Mohali for a cardiac and pulmonary check-up, hospital sources said, adding that he was kept under observation for a few hours and was discharged in the evening.

Earlier in the day, Badal Senior was taken to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, PGIMER director Dr Surjit Singh, said: “Badal came to the PGIMER complaining chest congestion. He is a cardiac patient. When asked for hospitalisation, he decided to get admitted at a private hospital in Mohali.”

Badal was on January 24 discharged from a hospital in Ludhiana where he was admitted after he tested positive for Covid-19 a few days earlier.

The SAD patriarch was advised bi-weekly or tri-weekly precautionary check-ups and he has been maintaining this periodic regimen, especially after being tested for Covid-19, Bains said. He added that Badal has been routinely interacting with people in the election campaign in the state.

Badal, a five-time chief minister, is seeking re-election from Lambi constituency in the February 20 Punjab assembly elections.

