Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / BJP behind heritage, infra development in Punjab: Meenakshi Lekhi
punjab assembly election

BJP behind heritage, infra development in Punjab: Meenakshi Lekhi

Union culture minister Meenakshi Lekhi during a press conference in Ludhiana on Saturday claimed that BJP was responsible for the development and beautification of heritage sites in Punjab
Taking credit for the construction of flyovers, roads and highways in Punjab, Union culture minister Meenakshi Lekhi said the total length of national highways in Punjab has doubled from 1,114 km in 2014 to more than 4,100 km in 2021. She said the BJP approved Greenfield Ludhiana-Rupnagar National Highway. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With almost 20 days left for the Punjab assembly elections, the credit game for the heritage and infrastructure development in the state has scaled between various political parties.

Union culture minister Meenakshi Lekhi during a press conference in Ludhiana on Saturday claimed that the BJP was responsible for the development and beautification of heritage sites in the state.

Taking credit for the construction of flyovers, roads and highways in the state, she said the total length of national highways in Punjab has doubled from 1,114 km in 2014 to more than 4,100 km in 2021. She claimed that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has planned infrastructure development works worth 1,417 crore in Punjab and the annual plan would cover a 295 km network of national highways.

Talking about Ludhiana the minister ridiculed the development claims of Congress leaders here. “The BJP approved Greenfield Ludhiana-Rupnagar National Highway, including Spur to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass. Congress leaders have fooled people here but we delivered under Smart City projects and thus Punjab needs a change of governance model here,” stated Lekhi.

RELATED STORIES

However, the minister ducked the question pertaining to infighting within the party leaders for tickets for the upcoming state elections.

She claimed that BJP’s current alliance is much stronger than its previous alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP