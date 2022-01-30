BJP behind heritage, infra development in Punjab: Meenakshi Lekhi

With almost 20 days left for the Punjab assembly elections, the credit game for the heritage and infrastructure development in the state has scaled between various political parties.

Union culture minister Meenakshi Lekhi during a press conference in Ludhiana on Saturday claimed that the BJP was responsible for the development and beautification of heritage sites in the state.

Taking credit for the construction of flyovers, roads and highways in the state, she said the total length of national highways in Punjab has doubled from 1,114 km in 2014 to more than 4,100 km in 2021. She claimed that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has planned infrastructure development works worth ₹1,417 crore in Punjab and the annual plan would cover a 295 km network of national highways.

Talking about Ludhiana the minister ridiculed the development claims of Congress leaders here. “The BJP approved Greenfield Ludhiana-Rupnagar National Highway, including Spur to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass. Congress leaders have fooled people here but we delivered under Smart City projects and thus Punjab needs a change of governance model here,” stated Lekhi.

However, the minister ducked the question pertaining to infighting within the party leaders for tickets for the upcoming state elections.

She claimed that BJP’s current alliance is much stronger than its previous alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal.