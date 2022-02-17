Both ‘Bade Miyan’ Modi & ‘Chhote Miyan’ Kejriwal from RSS, says Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday launched an all out attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal at a poll rally in Punjab's Pathankot.

She called PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal "bade miyan, chhote miyan" and said both of them have emerged from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), news agency ANI reported.“Both AAP and the BJP are playing the same kind of politics. Both use religion to get votes,” she added.

Vadra launched an all out attack on Prime Minister Modi during a poll rally in Pathankot. “PM Modi came to Pathankot yesterday for poll campaign. But he couldn't travel 5-6 kilometres from his residence to meet farmers. He made the farmers protest for one year. He visited U.S, Canada and across the world,” news agency ANI quoted Priyanka. “PM Modi bought two choppers worth ₹16,000 crore for himself,” she added.Continuing his attack on the prime minister over the farmers issue, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra even invoked the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. “Not even once did he meet the agitating farmers...Instead, son of his minister mowed down six farmers with his vehicle,” she added.Remember, Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra is the son of union minister Ajay Mishra Teni. He walked out of jail after being granted bail in the case. The Congress is contesting Punjab election under incumbent chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is also the party's CM face. The Congress is pitted against the Aam Aadmi Party led by its CM face Bhagwant Mann.Punjab votes in a single phase election for its 117-member Assembly on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Full Punjab election coverage here

