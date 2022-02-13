Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / ‘Can a CM who...’: Ahead of Punjab polls, Amit Shah questions Charanjit Singh Channi
punjab assembly election

‘Can a CM who...’: Ahead of Punjab polls, Amit Shah questions Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab assembly elections 2022: Addressing a rally in the poll-bound state's Ludhiana, Shah also said that if voted to power, the NDA will establish NCB branch offices in four districts of the state.
Amit Shah at poll rally in Ludhiana (ANI)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 02:43 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Targeting Charanjit Singh Channi ahead of next week's single-phase assembly elections in Punjab, Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Sunday sought to know if the chief minister, who failed to provide a secure route to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be able to keep the state safe.

Also Read | True that our govt had some faults: Priyanka Gandhi talks about Amarinder Singh

“Channi sahib is dreaming of forming a Congress government in Punjab again. A CM who cannot provide a secure route to the Prime Minister of India, can he provide security to Punjab?” Shah said at an election rally in Ludhiana, according to news agency ANI.

 

RELATED STORIES

On January 5, PM Modi's convoy came to a halt on a flyover on the Ferozepur-Moga highway as the route ahead was blocked by farmers who were protesting against the Prime Minister's visit to the border state. Modi, who was scheduled to address a rally in Ferozepur, his first in Punjab since withdrawing the three contentious central farm laws in November last year, returned to Delhi without addressing the event.

Also Read | 'When Bhagwant Mann becomes CM...': Kejriwal's warning to Charanjit Channi

The Supreme Court has set up a 5-member committee under former SC judge Indu Malhotra to investigate the breach in Prime Minister Modi's security.

Shah, meanwhile, also promised that if the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is voted to power, it would set up branch offices of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in four districts to curb the menace of drugs abuse. 

The NDA would also constitute an anti-drugs task force in all districts, he further said.

 

Assembly elections in Punjab were scheduled to take place on February 14, but the date was later revised to February 20. However, the counting of votes for all 117 assembly seats will be held on March 10, as per the original schedule.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amit shah charanjit singh channi punjab election
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP