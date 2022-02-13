‘Can a CM who...’: Ahead of Punjab polls, Amit Shah questions Charanjit Singh Channi

Targeting Charanjit Singh Channi ahead of next week's single-phase assembly elections in Punjab, Union home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Sunday sought to know if the chief minister, who failed to provide a secure route to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be able to keep the state safe.

“Channi sahib is dreaming of forming a Congress government in Punjab again. A CM who cannot provide a secure route to the Prime Minister of India, can he provide security to Punjab?” Shah said at an election rally in Ludhiana, according to news agency ANI.

On January 5, PM Modi's convoy came to a halt on a flyover on the Ferozepur-Moga highway as the route ahead was blocked by farmers who were protesting against the Prime Minister's visit to the border state. Modi, who was scheduled to address a rally in Ferozepur, his first in Punjab since withdrawing the three contentious central farm laws in November last year, returned to Delhi without addressing the event.

The Supreme Court has set up a 5-member committee under former SC judge Indu Malhotra to investigate the breach in Prime Minister Modi's security.

Shah, meanwhile, also promised that if the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is voted to power, it would set up branch offices of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in four districts to curb the menace of drugs abuse.

The NDA would also constitute an anti-drugs task force in all districts, he further said.

Assembly elections in Punjab were scheduled to take place on February 14, but the date was later revised to February 20. However, the counting of votes for all 117 assembly seats will be held on March 10, as per the original schedule.

