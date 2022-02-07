SC panel begins probe into PM security breach

BATHINDA:

A committee appointed by the Supreme Court arrived in Ferozepur city on Sunday to investigate the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on January 5.

The panel, led by retired Supreme Court justice Indu Malhotra, carried out inspection at Piareana village on the outskirts of Ferozepur, officials said. The panel was accompanied by officers of the National Investigation Agency, Central Reserve Police Force and Chandigarh police, who are part of the probe.

It was the first visit of the committee at the location after the incident. It spent nearly three hours in Ferozepur before leaving for Chandigarh.

Modi’s cavalcade was stranded on a flyover on the Ferozepur-Moga highway for 20 minutes before returning to Bathinda airport because supporters of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari), a farmers’ body, was protesting on the road ahead of the convoy.

The committee also visited Ferozshah village where the farmer activists had gathered, and the rally venue where the Prime Minister was scheduled to address people after visiting the martyrs’ memorial at Hussaniwala and laying the foundation stone of development projects.

The panel did not brief the media.

On January 10, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli had directed the central government to set up a panel to probe the security breach. The directions were given while hearing a petition filed by an organisation called the Lawyers Voice.

After the security lapse, the Centre and the Punjab government had started separate investigations. The state government formed a committee of retired high court judge Mehtab Singh Gill and home secretary Anurag Verma.

The Centre also formed an inquiry committee headed by Sudhir Kumar Saxena, secretary (security), Cabinet Secretariat along with officers from the Intelligence Bureau and Special Protection Group, which is responsible for the PM’s safety.

The central committee had started the investigation when then the matter reached the Supreme Court. The top court dismissed both the committees, and a joint inquiry committee was formed under the leadership of justice Malhotra.

The other members of the committee are director general of National Investigation Agency, or his nominee not below the rank of inspector general of police, the director general of police of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, additional director general of police of Punjab and registrar general of Punjab and Haryana high court.