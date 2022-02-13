'When Bhagwant Mann becomes CM...': Kejriwal's warning to Charanjit Channi

After Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi called Arvind Kejriwal a liar for accusing Channi of illegal sand mining, Kejriwal on Sunday said the actual investigation will begin when Bhagwant Mann becomes the chief minister. "Channi ji gave himself a clean chit in 4 days. Who did the probe? Officials from his own constituency. Probably, they are also in collusion. The actual investigation will be done when Bhagwant Mann ji becomes the chief minister," Kejriwal said.

Claiming that Channi will be losing from both Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, Kejriwal said, "Channi is the chief minister face but he will not become the chief minister because he will not remain an MLA only. All our surveys have revealed that Channi is losing from both. People of his constituency Chamkaur Sahib are upset with him," Kejriwal said.

"We also got to know that Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey has confessed to the ED that the money belong to Channi. Why is ED not arresting him?" Kejriwal said.

After Channi's name was cleared of the allegations of illegal sand mining, Channi lambasted Kejriwal and said, "Arvind Kejriwal is a liar. He tried levelling several allegations against me, but none were true. They complained to the Governor against me, he ordered an inquiry. Truth prevails. As the British came to loot India, Kejriwal and his Delhi family such as Raghav Chadha and other outsiders have come to loot Punjab. But Punjab will show them their place, like it did to Mughals and the British," Channi said.

Reacting to Channi's comments, Kejriwal said AAP does not do this politics of abuse. "When I say I want to set up schools in Punjab, he says Kejriwal is an outsider. When I say I want to set up hospitals, he says Kejriwal should wear better clothes. And when I say I want to make electricity free in Punjab, he says Kejriwal 'kala hai'. Let him speak. We will work."