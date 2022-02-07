Christian community in Mohali extends support to Balbir Sidhu

The Christian community in Mohali on Sunday extended its support to Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu for the elections scheduled on February 20.

In a meeting with Sidhu, Emanaul Nahar, chairman of the Punjab Minority Commission, along with a dozen pastors from different churches of Mohali, including Mohali Churches’ Association president Anil Roy and general secretary Shiju Philip, expressed faith in the MLA’s leadership.

Nahar said Sidhu had worked commendably as the Mohali MLA, while ensuring betterment of all sections of society.

BJP will make Punjab financially strong: Vashisht

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Mohali Sanjeev Vashisht on Sunday said while all parties were talking about strengthening Punjab, none had described the steps to be taken in this regard.

Vashisht, who was addressing an election rally in Sambhalki village, said the BJP was the only party that will bring agro-based industry in Punjab to make the state economically strong, while supporting farmers.

“On the other hand, due to the poor policies of the Congress in the last five years, not only have industries migrated out of the state, the condition of farmers has also worsened,” he added.

BJP candidate Sanjeev Vashisht meeting voters at Sambhalki village in Mohali. (HT)

SAD will ensure better health, education infra in colonies: Sohana

Parvinder Singh Sohana, joint candidate of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from Mohali, held election meetings in Amb Sahib Colony, Sohana village and Phase 7.

Addressing a gathering at Amb Sahib Colony, Sohana said the Akali government had always come up with big schemes for the welfare of the poor and made every effort to uplift their standard of living.

“Once the SAD-BSP alliance forms its government in Punjab, Anganwadi Centres and schools will be set up in colonies, and ration cards for the needy will be made,” he added.

At another meeting, he said the previous SAD government had developed Mohali on a huge scale by spending over ₹2,500 crore for its development.

With Channi as CM face, Congress will win with thumping majority: Tinku

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial candidate on Sunday, party’s candidate from Kharar Vijay Sharma Tinku said the Congress will win the elections with a thumping majority.

Addressing an election rally in Kurali, he said Channi had already promised to make Kharar a model town after initiating several projects, which will be completed in time.

Tinku appealed to the people of Kharar to exercise their voting right without any fear, greed or pressure. He said the Congress was fighting the elections with full vigour and had a roadmap for the development of every section of society.

Congress candidate Vijay Sharma Tinku meeting voters in Kharar on Sunday. (HT)

Double-engine govt needed for Punjab’s development: Khanna

BJP candidate from Dera Bassi Sanjeev Khanna said Punjab direly needed a double-engine government for its development.

While interacting with people at Bela Homes, VIP Enclave, GBP Rosewood, Silver City and Bhagat Singh Nagar, Khanna said over the last seven years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tried to develop the entire country by taking everyone along. “But Dera Bassi is still lagging behind in terms of development, as the MLAs elected from here have never made plans according to the needs of the people,” he added.

Fulfilled the dream project of Ram Talai’s beautification: Dhillon

Contesting from Dera Bassi, Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon said the Congress was trying its best to make Dera Bassi a modern city.

He said during the eight months of the current MC’s tenure, much-awaited beautification of Ram Talai had been completed, and construction of a new MC office and bus stand was in the pipeline.

Lashing out at sitting SAD MLA NK Sharma, Dhillon said the incumbent MLA paid no attention to the development of Dera Bassi and was only trying to save his seat. “While the MLA was busy promoting flattery, our team always worked towards solving basic problems,” he said.