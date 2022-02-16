Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
punjab assembly election

Code violation: EC urges guv to act against Punjab info commissioner

Punjab State Information Commissioner Anumit Singh Sodhi is accused of taking part in the poll campaign of his father Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, a violation of model code of conduct imposed for the February 20 state assembly polls
Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said two complaints were received against the information commissioner.
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : In a communiqué to the Punjab governor on Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought action against Punjab State Information Commissioner Anumit Singh Sodhi for taking part in the poll campaign of his father Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, a violation of model code of conduct imposed for the February 20 state assembly polls.

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju said two complaints were received against the information commissioner. Rana Sodhi, a former minister in the Charanjit Singh Channi government, who joined the BJP ahead of the polls, is contesting from the Ferozepur City assembly constituency.

“The video/pictures sent by the complainant do not leave any doubt that Anumit Singh is taking part in the election campaign and political activity,” said the EC letter.

“On the basis of reports, facts, rules and provisions of model code of conduct, the EC has found that Anumit Singh has violated the provisions of the RTI Act and the provisions of model code of conduct issued by the EC,” adds the letter.

