Cong manifesto promises 1,100 aid to women, 100k govt jobs

The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls, promising ₹1,100 per month for needy women, eight free cooking gas cylinders per year and 100,000 government jobs.

The party also promised a hike in old-age pension, end of mafia raj in sand and liquor, procurement of pulses, oilseed and corn at minimum support price besides free education and health services.

Addressing the media here, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said if the party returns to power, they will end the mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining.

“It is our road map and agenda with which we can change the lives of the people of Punjab,” he said on his party’s 13-point agenda, adding that it was inspired by the philosophy of Guru Nanak Derev and also reflects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s vision.

Flanked by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress leaders Sunil Jakhar, Harish Chaudhary, Rajiv Shukla and Pawan Khera, Sidhu said, “The party manifesto is an instrument for the resurrection of Punjab.”

