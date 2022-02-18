Congress expels former Barnala MLA Kewal Dhillon for ‘anti-party activities’

The Congress on Thursday expelled former MLA and senior leader Kewal Singh Dhillon from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary announced the expulsion of the former legislator from Barnala. “The disciplinary action committee has expelled Dhillon from the party with immediate effect in view of anti-party activities,” he said in a statement. Dhillon, a former vice-president of the state Congress, said he had come to know from social media that the party has taken some action against him. “I have not received any notice or communication from the party. Whenever I get something from them, I will give a befitting reply,” the former Barnala legislator said, calling the goings in the party a “fiasco”. Dhillon was among the contenders for the Congress ticket from Barnala this time also, but the party fielded former Union minister and former Chandigarh MP Pawan Bansal’s son Manish Bansal.

The expulsion drew a sharp reaction from Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari who expressed shock and questioned the manner in which action was taken against the two-time former MLA. “Shocked to read @KewalDhillonINC summarily expelled from @INCIndia without even as much as a notice. When no one was prepared to invest a penny in Punjab during days of terror, he brought @PepsiCo to Punjab in 1980s. He was a Congressman when it was an invitation to assassination (sic),” he tweeted.