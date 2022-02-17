Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Punjab Assembly Election / Congress’ gundaraj will end on polling day: Sukhbir Badal
punjab assembly election

Congress’ gundaraj will end on polling day: Sukhbir Badal

Addressing rallies in favour of party candidates in Nabha, Dhuri and Barnala, Sukhbir said that Punjabis are gearing up to bring the SAD-BSP combine in power, and overthrow the Congress and its gundaraj.
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing a rally in favour of party candidate Kabir Dass at Nabha on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala/sangrur/moga

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said that the Congress’ ‘gunda raj’ would end on the polling day.

Addressing rallies in favour of party candidates in Nabha, Dhuri and Barnala, Sukhbir said, “Punjabis are gearing up to bring the SAD-BSP combine in power, and overthrow the Congress and its gunda raj.”

“Instead of providing new facilities, the Congress government snatched all the facilities, including the blue-card facility (for ration at subsidised rates), which Punjabis were availing during the SAD regime led by Parkash Singh Badal,” he said.

Sukhbir further claimed that the Congress could not be trusted as it failed to fulfill any of the promises made by Capt Amarinder Singh in 2017, including the loan waiver for farmers, jobs for each household, 2,500 unemployment allowance and increase in old age pension.

On chief minister Charanjit Channi, the SAD president said, “Despite being a cabinet minister for nearly five years, Channi never spoke up against the injustice being meted out to scheduled caste students whose scholarship funds were embezzled by his colleague Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. Channi never spoke up for restoration of blue cards either,” Sukhbir alleged.

RELATED STORIES

‘AAP will only deceive Punjabis’

Moga: Addressing a gathering at Dharamkot in favour of Jathedar Tota Singh, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief Arvind Kejriwal wanted to deceive the people with big promises.

“Kejriwal is seeking one chance for his party. The truth is that Punjabis gave his party a chance in 2017, when they elected 20 AAP legislators to the assembly. They were the principal opposition party then, but instead of working for the welfare of Punjabis, 11 of the 20 MLAs joined hands with the Congress,” said Sukhbir.

He further said, “AAP will not extend any social welfare benefits started by the SAD, including the old age pension, atta-daal and shagun schemes. Its Delhi model will end the free power facility being provided to farmers.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP