Congress’ gundaraj will end on polling day: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said that the Congress’ ‘gunda raj’ would end on the polling day.

Addressing rallies in favour of party candidates in Nabha, Dhuri and Barnala, Sukhbir said, “Punjabis are gearing up to bring the SAD-BSP combine in power, and overthrow the Congress and its gunda raj.”

“Instead of providing new facilities, the Congress government snatched all the facilities, including the blue-card facility (for ration at subsidised rates), which Punjabis were availing during the SAD regime led by Parkash Singh Badal,” he said.

Sukhbir further claimed that the Congress could not be trusted as it failed to fulfill any of the promises made by Capt Amarinder Singh in 2017, including the loan waiver for farmers, jobs for each household, ₹2,500 unemployment allowance and increase in old age pension.

On chief minister Charanjit Channi, the SAD president said, “Despite being a cabinet minister for nearly five years, Channi never spoke up against the injustice being meted out to scheduled caste students whose scholarship funds were embezzled by his colleague Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. Channi never spoke up for restoration of blue cards either,” Sukhbir alleged.

‘AAP will only deceive Punjabis’

Moga: Addressing a gathering at Dharamkot in favour of Jathedar Tota Singh, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief Arvind Kejriwal wanted to deceive the people with big promises.

“Kejriwal is seeking one chance for his party. The truth is that Punjabis gave his party a chance in 2017, when they elected 20 AAP legislators to the assembly. They were the principal opposition party then, but instead of working for the welfare of Punjabis, 11 of the 20 MLAs joined hands with the Congress,” said Sukhbir.

He further said, “AAP will not extend any social welfare benefits started by the SAD, including the old age pension, atta-daal and shagun schemes. Its Delhi model will end the free power facility being provided to farmers.”

